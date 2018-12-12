PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Ilya Shimanovich to take part in final of 100-m breaststroke at 13:55

At the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Guangzhou, China, Ilya Shimanovich will have a chance to win the first medal for our team. The Belarusian will take part in the final of 100-m breaststroke. The live broadcast will start at 13:55 on Belarus 5.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All