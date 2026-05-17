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International Gymnastics Federation cleared Belarusian athletes to compete without restrictions
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Belarusian flag and anthem are continuing to return to all major global competitions. This time, good news has been received from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) that allowed all Belarusian athletes to compete under its auspices without any restrictions.
This applies to sports in which Belarusian athletes have traditionally been strong: artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, acrobatic gymnastics, and aerobic gymnastics.
This decision was made at the organization's executive committee meeting, which took place last weekend in Egypt. It takes effect immediately.