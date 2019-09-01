PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Interview with the head coach of the hockey club Dinamo, Minsk" Craig Woodcroft

On September 2 the next CHL season starts. Before the starting game at Minsk Arena, we called the head coach of the team Craig Woodcroft.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All