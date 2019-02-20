PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Irina Krivko wins bronze medal at European Championship in Raubichi

A few minutes ago the last participant of the European Championship individual race came to the finish. Now we can state with confidence: Irina Krivko is the bronze medalist of the home tournament. Our biathlete in difficult weather conditions showed good shooting making only four misses at four firing lines. Thus, the very first day of the European Championship in Raubichi brought a medal to our team.


