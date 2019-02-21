3.39 RUB
Irina Krivko takes bronze at European Championship
Irina Krivko is the bronze medalist of the home biathlon tournament. Our biathlete in difficult weather conditions showed good shooting making only four misses at four firing lines. Thus, the very first day of the European Championship in Raubichi brought a medal to our team.
The second day of the biathlon contest will include two relay races. In 4 hours, the super mix starts. Elena Kruchinkina and Vladimir Chepelin will run for Belaru. And at 7 pm there will be a mixed relay. Our team includes Alimbekov, Krivko, Yeletnov and Bocharnikov. All races will be shown live on Belarus-5.
