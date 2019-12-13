Iryna Kurachkina wins silver medal in freestyle wrestling at Olympics

Iryna Kurachkina brought Belarus the silver medal of the 2020 Olympics. Kurachkina's rival was Japanese Kawai Risaka in the weight category up to 57 kilograms.



The Belarusian wrestlers do not plan to stop at the silver medal of Kurachkina. Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the category up to 53 kilograms in the semifinals met with the Chinese woman Tsanyu Pan and only 10 seconds before the end of the bout she missed a hold that brought her opponent from the Celestial Empire to the final. Nevertheless, the Belarusian kept her chances for the Tokyo podium. Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau has already achieved a minimum silver. In the tense semifinals, our wrestler defeated the Italian Frank Chamizo with a score of 9: 7. The fight for Olympic gold in men competitions in the category up to 74 kilograms will begin today at 1:11 pm in Minsk. The Belarusian athlete will face Russian rival. Vanesa Kaladzinskaya will fight a little later with an athlete from Mongolia. for bronze in the category up to 53 kilograms.



