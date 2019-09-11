Grand match between Europe and USA completed

It will remain in the memory of participants and fans who visited Dinamo Stadium or watched the competition on TV. There are always winners and losers in sports, this, of course, affects the mood of the participants. However, the athletes are unanimous in the opinion that Minsk held the match at the highest level and that it should have a permanent place in the international calendar. The great atmosphere, the friendliness of the Belarusians will undoubtedly become those drivers that will allow the world athletics to return to Belarus again and again.



Europe defeated the United States. According to the results of competitions in 37 disciplines, the European team scored 724.5 points. The US team has 601.5 points. The difference is 123 points. In the winning team there were 14 athletes from Belarus. Moreover, this match made our high jumper Maxim Nedosekov the leader of the world season. He set a personal record - 2 meters and 35 centimeters.



The maximum number of points for the European team, 9, was brought by our Anastasia Mironchik-Ivanova. In her best attempt at long jumps, she showed 6 meters 74 centimeters.



In addition to Maxim Nedosekov and Anastasia Mironchik-Ivanova, other Belarusians made a significant contribution to the victory of Europe over America. The second places were taken by Anna Malyshchik and Tatyana Kholodovich. In general, it is worth noting that the Minsk audience warmly welcomed each participant. At the closing ceremony, the Europeans felt like a real team. And this is a very rare case in such an individual sport as athletics.



And yet the main thing is that it was a great world-class sports festival.