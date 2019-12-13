3.42 RUB
Ivan Tikhon elected chairman of Belarusian Athletics Federation
The famous Belarusian hammer thrower Ivan Tikhon was elected chairman of the Belarusian Athletics Federation. The decision was made following the results of the extraordinary conference of the federation. The delegates supported the candidacy of the Olympic medalist with an overwhelming majority of votes. This post was previously held by Vadim Devyatovsky. He left his post before the term expired due to health reasons.
Ivan Tikhon is not going to end his sports career. He had to skip the training session, because of the conference, but he will again enter the hammer throw sector and will continue to get ready for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.
