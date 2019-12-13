How positions of Belarusians changing in updated WTA and ATP rankings

Before the start of the US Open, Aliaksandra Sasnovich moved up to the 32nd place in the WTA ranking. A successful performance in the American Cleveland allowed her to jump by four lines in the world table. At the tournament in Minsk got to the final, where she lost to Russian Lyudmila Samsonova - 1:6, 3:6. The country's first racket Aryna Sabalenka stayed in sixth place. Victoria Azarenka is still in the 26th place.