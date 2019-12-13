3.42 RUB
How positions of Belarusians changing in updated WTA and ATP rankings
Before the start of the US Open, Aliaksandra Sasnovich moved up to the 32nd place in the WTA ranking. A successful performance in the American Cleveland allowed her to jump by four lines in the world table. At the tournament in Minsk got to the final, where she lost to Russian Lyudmila Samsonova - 1:6, 3:6. The country's first racket Aryna Sabalenka stayed in sixth place. Victoria Azarenka is still in the 26th place.
Ilya Ivashka is 73rd in the updated ATP ranking, Yegor Gerasimov is 170th in the world. Today the tennis players in New York start at the last Grand Slam tournament of the season - the U.S. Open. At the US Open, we will be backing Sabalenka, Azarenka, Sasnovich and Ivashka.
