How Belarusian athletes live and train during pandemic

The sporting world awaits its renewal. Football is expected to be the first. Bundesliga is ready to start playing already on May 9 with the permission of the authorities. By the way, our athletes have a good time at training bases. The preparation process has not been disrupted.



More than 82 hectares are occupied by "Staiki" complex. It is the country's largest sports base for preparing national teams for European, world and Olympic championships. Representatives of more than 20 sports can train here. But now all the athletes are in isolation.



Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling, trampoline jumping, sambo, athletics, boxing and karate. The training process is designed so that the athletes spent as much time outside as possible. There are doctors on duty all the time.



Every new day in conditions of self-isolation causes anxiety for athletes, coaches, all those who provide sports training. The reasons are obvious. Today, when all the competitions both at home and abroad are cancelled, when training bases and gyms are closed, it is incredibly difficult to keep fit. This is our common pain. Interestingly, without training and competition, athletes start to suffer from depression.



