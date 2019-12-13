3.43 RUB
Calendar of joint Russian-Belarusian Paralympic events already fixed
The Belarusian Paralympians will not be left without the major starts, in spite of the fact that the International Paralympic Committee has suspended the membership of our country in its organization. So the calendar of joint Russian-Belarusian starts and training camps has already been fixed. Our athletes are expected to participate in the Russian Cup cross-country skiing and biathlon in January, and in mid-February the competitions will be held in our country.
It should be noted that in the current situation young people, who used to have problems to get to major international competitions, will have a great chance to prove themselves against strong athletes.
