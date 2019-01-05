3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Most intriguing matches to start at Christmas tournament tomorrow
The team of the President of Belarus secured a place in the semifinal. Therefore, the Belarusian hockey players today waited for the name of the opponent in the match for reaching the final. It will be the team of the United Arab Emirates. Another pair of semifinalists is the national teams of Russia and Finland. The winter hockey festival continues.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All