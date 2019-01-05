PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Most intriguing matches to start at Christmas tournament tomorrow

The team of the President of Belarus secured a place in the semifinal. Therefore, the Belarusian hockey players today waited for the name of the opponent in the match for reaching the final. It will be the team of the United Arab Emirates. Another pair of semifinalists is the national teams of Russia and Finland. The winter hockey festival continues.

