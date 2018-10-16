PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk Dinamo to try to complete 3rd home series in regular season of KHL successfully

On Sunday Minsk Dinamo suffered a sixth defeat in a row. Their opponent is Dinamo Moscow - the penultimate team of the West. The Belarusians have two points less and the last line in the conference standings. The live broadcast of the match will begin on Belarus 5 at 19:20.

