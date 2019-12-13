PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Basketball club Tsmoki-Minsk wins Champions League qualification

Tsmoki almost reached the group stage of the Basketball Champions League. The Belarusian club defeated Bulgarian Balkan, 73:65, at the start of qualification. "Dragons" will fight with Lithuanian Neptunas tomorrow. The team will enter the main round in case of victory. The team will play in the FIBA Europe Cup, if they are defeated.

