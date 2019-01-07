3.39 RUB
Christmas amateur hockey tournament ends in victory for the team of Belarusian President’s team
In the final game of the Christmas tournament, the team of the President of Belarus and the Russian squad met.
Christmas amateur hockey tournament for the prize of the President of Belarus has long gone beyond just sports competition: charity events, a round table discussion on the development of ice hockey, cooperation talks and, of course, a master class for young athletes.
20 matches, 5 days of competition, 12 teams, more than two hundred hockey players, among the debutants there were teams of the IIHF and Baltic States.
In the battle for the third place the Finns were stronger than the UAE team.
The hosts of the tournament for the 12th time played with the Russians in the final. The President’s team was listed as a favorite even, and the hosts confirmed this status.
8:5! The 12th triumphant title of the Christmas tournament was won by the ice squad of the Belarusian President.
