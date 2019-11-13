PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Skater Sven Kramer in Minsk

One of the most famous skaters of our time, a 33-year-old Dutchman Sven Kramer, arrived Minsk a few hours ago and is ready to take part in the first season of the World Cup in Minsk Arena on November 15-17.

