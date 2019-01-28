Belarusians win 3 gold and 3 silver medals at European Freestyle European Cup in Moscow

Our athletes competed with sportsmen from Russia and Kazakhstan in one of the most colorful and challenging disciplines “ski acrobatics”. Despite the difficult weather conditions (wind and heavy snow), the youth team of Belarus showed high results: 3 gold and 3 silver medals.

The next stage of the European Freestyle Cup will be held in Belarus in mid February in Raubichi. The final will be held in Italy. The winner will be determined by the amount of points gained during all stages of the competition.