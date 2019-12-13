Belarus quartet wins silver medal at 5th World Cup stage

A quartet of Belarusians won silver medals at the 5th World Cup stage of the season, and this success is already becoming pleasantly predictable. Nikita Lobastov, Anton Smolsky, Dzinara Alimbekava and Hanna Sola performed perfectly in the mixed relay with the best shooting performance among all the athletes: only five extra rounds were used by our team. And as a result, they took the second place, losing only to Norway.



Also, during the 5th stage of the World Cup a single mixed event was held, where Belarus was represented by Dmitry Lazovsky and Elena Kruchinkina. They achieved a very high result and were only one step away from the podium, at the 4th position.



