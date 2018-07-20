400 athletes to compete at Athletics Championship of Belarus at Stadium Dinamo

Athletics comes back to the stadium Dinamo. For two days, about 400 athletes will compete for medals of the open Athletics Championship of Belarus. Athletes from Iran, Australia, Iraq, Denmark, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, and Israel will take part in the competition.

On Day 1, 23 sets of medals will be up for grabs. Also, the Athletics Championship of Belarus will serve as qualification ahead of the 2018 European Athletics Championships that will be held in Berlin in August. Competitions will begin at 15:00.