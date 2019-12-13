3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lev Yashin enters rating of best soccer players in World Cup history
Legendary Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin took 16th place in the ranking of the best players in the history of the World Cup, writes BelTA.
Yashin, nicknamed the "black spider," became the first goalkeeper to receive the prestigious Golden Ball award.
Lev Yashin is the 1956 Olympic champion and the 1960 European champion of the USSR national team. He played at the World Championships in 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970, helping his country to fourth place in 1966. In 2002, he was included in the "Dream Team" according to the International Football Federation (FIFA).
In 2019, French magazine France Football established the Lev Yashin Award, given to the best goalkeeper of the year, and in December 2020 recognized Yashin as the best goalkeeper in the history of soccer.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All