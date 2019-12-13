Lev Yashin enters rating of best soccer players in World Cup history

Legendary Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin took 16th place in the ranking of the best players in the history of the World Cup, writes BelTA.

Yashin, nicknamed the "black spider," became the first goalkeeper to receive the prestigious Golden Ball award.

Lev Yashin is the 1956 Olympic champion and the 1960 European champion of the USSR national team. He played at the World Championships in 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970, helping his country to fourth place in 1966. In 2002, he was included in the "Dream Team" according to the International Football Federation (FIFA).