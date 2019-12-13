PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Lydia Morozova and Caitlin Christian reach quarterfinals of doubles tournament in Istanbul

The fourth-seeded Belarusians and Americans defeated the French Elixane Lechemia and Ingrid Neel from the USA 6-4, 6-3. And in singles the only representative of our country Aliaksandra Sasnovich withdrew from the tournament. According to media reports, the athlete refused to appear on the court because of health problems.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All