Lydia Morozova and Caitlin Christian reach quarterfinals of doubles tournament in Istanbul
The fourth-seeded Belarusians and Americans defeated the French Elixane Lechemia and Ingrid Neel from the USA 6-4, 6-3. And in singles the only representative of our country Aliaksandra Sasnovich withdrew from the tournament. According to media reports, the athlete refused to appear on the court because of health problems.
