Lidziya Marozava in duet with Shuko Aoyama completes performance at tournament in Wuhan

Lidziya Marozava in duet with Shuko Aoyama has reached the semifinal and finished the performance at the prestigious tennis tournament in Wuhan. The Belarusian-Japanese duo lost to the 6th tandem of the competition: Belgian-Dutch pair Elise Mertens-Demi Schuurs 4:6, 6:2, 10:3.

Maxim Mirnyi together with Philip Oswald lost in the semifinals in Shenzhen. The Belarusian - Austrian duo lost to the pair Robert Lindstedt-Rajeev Ram 6:7, 3:6.

