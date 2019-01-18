PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lidziya Marozava finishes participation in women's doubles in Melbourne

In the round of 32 the duet of the Belarusian with Japanese Shuko Aoyama lost to the American tandem Kaitlyn Christian/Asia Muhammad 5-7, 5-7.

