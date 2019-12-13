3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
League of Nations. Belarus defeates Kazakhstan
The national soccer team of Belarus pleased fans of the game number 1. In the fifth round of the group round of the League of Nations the team of Mikhail Marhel defeated the national team of Kazakhstan with a score of 2-0 and led the group.
In the second match of our group Albania and Lithuania played a draw 0-0. Belarus will play its next match against Lithuanians in Minsk on November 15.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All