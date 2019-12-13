PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

League of Nations. Belarus defeates Kazakhstan

The national soccer team of Belarus pleased fans of the game number 1. In the fifth round of the group round of the League of Nations the team of Mikhail Marhel defeated the national team of Kazakhstan with a score of 2-0 and led the group.

In the second match of our group Albania and Lithuania played a draw 0-0. Belarus will play its next match against Lithuanians in Minsk on November 15.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All