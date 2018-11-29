PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Baby Fox Lesik becomes official mascot of II European Games

Presentation of the mascot took place 30 minutes ago in the capital. About 2 thousand applications participated in the competition. Preference was given to the baby fox. The mascot is wearing a baseball cap, shorts and a tank top, the colors of which correspond to the spirit of the competition. Black color symbolizes determination, the yellow color – cheerfulness, the green color – development. Blue means invincibility, and red is energy. Ambassadors of the II European games took part in the official presentation of the mascot.

