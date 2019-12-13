Lukashenko: The number of medals won by our athletes from one Olympics to another tends to decrease

The number of medals won by our athletes from Olympics to Olympics tends to fall. This was said by our President when he was receiving a report from sports officials and summarizing the results of our athletes' participation at the last Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Meeting on the results of the Beijing Winter Olympics

A lot of money is invested in the development of the sports movement in Belarus. There is everything to succeed. But there are no results. Winter Olympics brought only 2nd silver medals from Anton Smolski and Anna Guskova. Short-track, snowboarding, cross-country skiing athletes performed in vain. The hockey team failed the Olympic qualification for the third time in a row. On many positions, there is no positive momentum.

The President about the results in hockey: It's a disgrace!