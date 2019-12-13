3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: The number of medals won by our athletes from one Olympics to another tends to decrease
The number of medals won by our athletes from Olympics to Olympics tends to fall. This was said by our President when he was receiving a report from sports officials and summarizing the results of our athletes' participation at the last Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Meeting on the results of the Beijing Winter Olympics
A lot of money is invested in the development of the sports movement in Belarus. There is everything to succeed. But there are no results. Winter Olympics brought only 2nd silver medals from Anton Smolski and Anna Guskova. Short-track, snowboarding, cross-country skiing athletes performed in vain. The hockey team failed the Olympic qualification for the third time in a row. On many positions, there is no positive momentum.
The President about the results in hockey: It's a disgrace!
Yes, there is pressure on the athletes today. But it should be an incentive. For every action, there is a counteraction, said Alexander Lukashenko. The President demanded a large-scale revision of the Belarusian sport.
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
