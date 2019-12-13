3.42 RUB
Lukashenko at opening ceremony of "Games of the Future" in Kazan: Ahead to the future
Alexander Lukashenko took part in the opening ceremony of the "Games of the Future" in Kazan. The event was also attended by the presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and delegations from other states. Vladimir Putin was congratulated on the successful start of the tournament by his CIS colleagues. Alexander Lukashenko also took the floor and drew applause.
After the opening ceremony, the Heads of State visited several competition pavilions in the Kazan Expo International Complex, where they familiarized themselves with the concepts of various types of Phygital sports.
