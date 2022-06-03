Lukashenko instructs to promptly solve all issues related to child health care

It is necessary to develop the state health care system in Belarus. This was stated by the President during the opening ceremony of the new building of the 9th City Children's Polyclinic in Minsk.



It is an important event for the residents of the city and the district and a matter of concern for our little ones. While the construction was in progress, the medical services had to be lodged at various addresses. The road from branch to branch, of course, caused inconvenience for patients. That is why the opening of the new outpatient clinic with everything at one site was especially welcome. The support of the social sphere is an unchanged priority in Belarus. The money saved will be used to increase salaries, in particular those of doctors. Times are not easy, but it will be done!



Lukashenko: The main thing is not to turn the country upside down, we'll build everything else.



"We've been struggling with teeth for two years after the election, trying to arrange our lives the way we want. I will not say that everything is fine, everything is good. But it is livable life. Hopefully, it will be like that in the future. The main thing is not to overturn, not to destabilize the country. We will build everything else - clinics, hospitals, stadiums and so on," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The President assured that Belarus will do its utmost to develop children's health care. And as compared to many other countries, the country has already made significant headway. Large families are supported. "And we haven't cut a single program."



The President spoke frankly to the people, including on global topics, such as the underlying rationale for today's pandemics. It's a huge struggle for money and resources. As for domestic policy, the state will maintain support for large families under any circumstances. This includes the payment of benefits, housing solutions, education and health services.



Alexander Lukashenko had a look at the new medical site. The outpatient clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. All offices and specialists are located in one place which will greatly improve the accessibility and quality of medical care. There are almost 16 thousand little patients to be served. This is the inhabitants of five districts of Minsk - Tractorny Zavod, Motovelo, Drazhnya, Stepyanka and Slepianka. While visiting the hospital, the President gave instructions to promptly solve all the issues related to children's health care.



