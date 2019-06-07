EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Maksim Nedasekau takes 3rd place in high jump on stage of Diamond League

The Belarusian showed the result 2 meters and 28 centimeters in high jump on stage of Diamond League.

Upon his return, Maksim admitted that he was satisfied with his stability this season: he took the second place in Shanghai, and the third place in Rome.

