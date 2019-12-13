EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Maxim Negoda to fight for gold at European Wrestling Championships, which started today in Rome

The Belarusian performs in the weight category of up to 63 kg in the Greco-Roman tournament and today in the semifinals defeated Stig Andre Berg of Norway. In the fight for gold and the title of continental champion Maxim will compete with Russian Ibragim Labazanov tomorrow. In total, about 30 Belarusian athletes will perform at the continental forum in three types of wrestling.

