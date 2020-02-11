Maxim Negoda to fight for gold at European Wrestling Championships in Rome

Maxim Negoda will fight for gold at the European Wrestling Championships, which started the day before in Rome. Belarus performs in the weight category of up to 63 kg in the Greco-Roman tournament. In the fight for gold and the title of continental champion Maxim will compete with Russian Ibragim Labazanov. Prior to the finals, there will be preliminary fights in 5 more weight categories, in each of which the Belarusian athlete is also declared. In total, about 30 of our wrestlers will perform at the continental forum in three types of wrestling.