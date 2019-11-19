PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Marina Slutskaya wins silver at the Judo European Club Championship

The European Games champion in Minsk judoka Marina Slutskaya takes the 2nd place at the European Club Championship in Portugal. The Belarusian performed in the Spanish Valencia team and brought the game points in the quarter and semifinals. But in the main round the team lost to the French, 2: 3.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All