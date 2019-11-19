3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Marina Slutskaya wins silver at the Judo European Club Championship
The European Games champion in Minsk judoka Marina Slutskaya takes the 2nd place at the European Club Championship in Portugal. The Belarusian performed in the Spanish Valencia team and brought the game points in the quarter and semifinals. But in the main round the team lost to the French, 2: 3.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All