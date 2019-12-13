Martin Fourcade wins men's individual race at Biathlon World Championship

Martin Fourcade is the winner of the men's individual race at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz, Italy. Anton Smolski, the best of the Belarusian team, fell behind for more than 5 minutes from the Frenchman with 3 misses, the same number of penalty minutes and 34th position as a result. Roman Eletnov missed 5 times, he is 53rd, Maksim Varabei with 6 inaccurate shots holds the 79th place, Sergei Bocharnikov took the 81st line.