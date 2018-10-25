3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Davis Cup match Slovakia - Belarus to be opened by Martin Klizan and Alexander Zgirovsky
The draw for the second round of the playoffs of the I group of the Euro-African zone of the Davis Cup Slovakia - Belarus took place in Bratislava.
Tomorrow, Martin Klizan and Alexander Zgirovsky, then Norbert Gombosh and Egor Gerasimov will be the first to enter the court.
On Saturday, there will be a pair meeting: Martin Klizan and Filip Polasek will play against Maxim Mirny and Andrey Vasilevsky. Later two single matches will be held in which Belarusians will exchange rivals.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All