Davis Cup match Slovakia - Belarus to be opened by Martin Klizan and Alexander Zgirovsky

The draw for the second round of the playoffs of the I group of the Euro-African zone of the Davis Cup Slovakia - Belarus took place in Bratislava.

Tomorrow, Martin Klizan and Alexander Zgirovsky, then Norbert Gombosh and Egor Gerasimov will be the first to enter the court.

On Saturday, there will be a pair meeting: Martin Klizan and Filip Polasek will play against Maxim Mirny and Andrey Vasilevsky. Later two single matches will be held in which Belarusians will exchange rivals.

