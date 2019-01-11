Match Aliaksandra Sasnovich - Petra Kvitova unsuccessful for Belarusian

The match Aliaksandra Sasnovich - Petra Kvitova was unsuccessful for our tennis player. The semi-final of the tournament in Sydney was postponed for a long time due to bad weather, but closer to the night Australian time the weather relented and the tennis players were able to go to court. Unfortunately, the Belarusian was defeated 1:6, 2:6. In the Final Czech Petra Kvitova will play with hostess of the courts Ashleigh Barty.