PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Match between Sabalenka and Carla Suarez Navarro postponed

Aryna Sabalenka will compete with Carla Suarez Navarro at the start round match of the first Australian Open Grand Slam tournament on Wednesday. The matches were rescheduled due to poor weather conditions. 8 women's singles will be played tomorrow. Among them is the match of the first racket of Belarus Aryna Sabalenka with Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro in the 1/64 final.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All