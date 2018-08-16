3.39 RUB
No broadcast of match Zenit - Dinamo Minsk on Belarusian TV channels
The match of the third qualifying round of the Europa League Zenit - Dinamo Minsk will not be broadcast by Belarusian TV channels. Let me remind you, the game of our club and Zenit in Minsk ended with a score 4:0. Today the attention of fans is focused on St. Petersburg, where the return match will be held. Despite all the efforts of Belteleradiocompany, the Russian side has denied us the right to broadcast the match.
According to Pavel Bulatsky, Belteleradiocompany will further broadcast all the matches of the Belarusian clubs in full. The rights have already been acquired to broadcast the group rounds of the Champions League and the Europa League, as well as the playoff round of the most prestigious tournament in Europe, in which BATE will face the Dutch PSV.
