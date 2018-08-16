No broadcast of match Zenit - Dinamo Minsk on Belarusian TV channels

The match of the third qualifying round of the Europa League Zenit - Dinamo Minsk will not be broadcast by Belarusian TV channels. Let me remind you, the game of our club and Zenit in Minsk ended with a score 4:0. Today the attention of fans is focused on St. Petersburg, where the return match will be held. Despite all the efforts of Belteleradiocompany, the Russian side has denied us the right to broadcast the match.