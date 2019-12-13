EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Slutsk and Energetik to open eighth round of Belarusian football championship

The first and fourth teams in the standings will play, although back in March these clubs were told to fight for survival. The duel at 17 o’clock will be broadcast live by Belarus-5. In another match of the day at 19 o’clock Gorodeya will receive Minsk.

