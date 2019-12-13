Matvei Volkov becomes junior world champion in pole vaulting

The Belarusian flag in honor of the champion and our first gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships. The gold medal in pole vault was won by Matvei Volkov, who showed the result of 5 meters and 45 centimeters. 17-year-old Matvei is a rising athletics star. This is the pole vaulter's second major start for our country. He also won a silver medal at the European U20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, and now Volkov is the world champion. Together with his father Konstantin Volkov, a famous athlete in the past, they made a decision to build a career in our country, because they see more prospects here than in their home country in Russia.