3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Matvei Volkov becomes junior world champion in pole vaulting
The Belarusian flag in honor of the champion and our first gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships. The gold medal in pole vault was won by Matvei Volkov, who showed the result of 5 meters and 45 centimeters. 17-year-old Matvei is a rising athletics star. This is the pole vaulter's second major start for our country. He also won a silver medal at the European U20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, and now Volkov is the world champion. Together with his father Konstantin Volkov, a famous athlete in the past, they made a decision to build a career in our country, because they see more prospects here than in their home country in Russia.
Belarusians have a full set of medals in Nairobi
By the way, our team already has a full set of awards. In addition to Matvei Volkov's gold, Evgeny Brigi got silver in the shot put and Alina Nikitenko won a bronze medal in a discus throw among juniors. President Alexander Lukashenko warmly congratulated the athletes and their coaches on their achievements at the planetary forum in Nairobi!
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All