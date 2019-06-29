3 Belarusian wrestlers in semi-final

The 9th competitive day of the II European Games is in full swing and we hope for medals in the Greco-Roman wrestling today because medal traditions in this sport are strong in our country.



Three wrestlers of Greco-Roman style from Belarus started today in the round of 16 in their weight categories. And all three made their way to the semifinals!



Radik Kuliyev was the first to win a ticket to the finals. In the semifinal, he beat fairly strong athlete from Georgia Roberti Kobliashvili. He is a long-time opponent of the Belarusian.



Then Alexander Grabovik fought with Norwegian Felix Baldauf. Our athlete was able to achieve victory with a score of 3-1. Finally, Kirill Grishchenko became the third Belarusian, whom we will see today in the semifinal. He was stronger than Ukrainian Nikolai Kuchmiya.

The morning session began for the fighters with consoling fights. In the weight category up to 67 kilograms Soslan Daurov fought, and was able to win the right to fight for bronze today. He will meet with Ukrainian Alexey Kalinichenko at 18:50.