European Championship in figure skating to start in less than a day

Less than a day is left till the start of the 111th European Championship in figure skating. Many world stars have come to Minsk including Olympic champion Alina Zagitova from Russia, bronze medalists of the Olympics in ice dancing Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron from France, six-time winner of the Continental Forum Javier Fernandez from Spain. Official training is held in Minsk-Arena today.

Tomorrow at 11:00 fans will see short women's programs. At 18:00 an opening ceremony will be take place on the ice, after which sports couples will perform with a short program. The TV channel Belarus 5 will broadcast the entire competition day live.

