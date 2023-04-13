3.80 BYN
2.79 BYN
3.20 BYN
International Triathlon Union allows Belarusian and Russian athletes to compete
It has become known today that another international sports union decided to allow the Belarusians and Russians to participate in international competitions.
The Executive Committee of World Triathlon followed the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee and lifted the suspension of our athletes. The International Triathlon Union is collaborating with the IOC and the Association of International Summer Olympic Sports Federations in order to develop the verification procedure necessary for the admission of athletes and officials to the events.
A week earlier, the United World of Wrestling made a similar decision.