Mikhail Marhel appointed new head coach of Belarus national football team
Such a decision was made today at a meeting of the executive committee of the association. Prior to that, Mikhail Marhel led the youth team of the country, which recently successfully started in the qualifying tournament of the European Championship, defeating Gibraltar 10:0. And during his work, the coach has taken the national teams of 17-19 years into the elite rounds of the European Championships four times. Marhel will have the first official match versus Estonia as part of the selection for the 2020 European Championship. The chances of reaching the continental forum are almost lost after four defeats at the start, after which Igor Kriushenko was dismissed.
