Minchanka suffers 3rd defeat in Champions League group round

The Belarusians have lost in Lodz to the local team Budovliany - 0:3. After three rounds, Minchanka closes the quartet C without points. The next match will be held on February 7 in Italy against the leader of the quartet Novara.

