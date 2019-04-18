Minsk-Arena to host FIG Trampoline World Cup this weekend

Minsk-Arena will host the Trampoline World Cup this weekend. This was reported today to journalists by the organizers. The competitions will be a test before the II European Games. 170 athletes from 36 countries will arrive in the capital.



Spectators will be able to see the winners and prize-winners of the Olympic Games, the World Championships including Don Don, Tu Xiao, Gao Lei. Belarus will present its strongest team: Oleg Ryabtsev, Maria Makharinskaya, Valentina Bogomolova, Vladislav Goncharov and Anna Goncharova. At the past home stage of the World Cup 2 years ago, the Belarusians won 5 medals: three gold medals, a silver and a bronze medal.



Our team started the current competition year successfully. At the first stage of the World Cup in Baku in February, Vladislav Goncharov took gold in individual jumps. Valentina Bogomolova and Angelina Khotyan won in synchronized jumps. Each stage of the World Cup is important as it can provide qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.



The entrance to the FIG Trampoline World Cup is free.