Minsk getting ready for International Olympic Day on Saturday

Minsk is going to celebrate the International Olympic Day, which according to the tradition will be marked on August 24. There will be more than 40 sports grounds. This was reported in the National Olympic Committee. First of all, the event is made for children: children will be able to get acquainted with various sports. The holiday will take place on Saturday in the Olympic Sports Complex.

