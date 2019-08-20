3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk getting ready for International Olympic Day on Saturday
Minsk is going to celebrate the International Olympic Day, which according to the tradition will be marked on August 24. There will be more than 40 sports grounds. This was reported in the National Olympic Committee. First of all, the event is made for children: children will be able to get acquainted with various sports. The holiday will take place on Saturday in the Olympic Sports Complex.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All