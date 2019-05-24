Minsk to host World Youth Hockey Championship in 1st division of Group A

In December, Belarus will host the World Youth Championship in the first division of Group A. The decision was made today at the congress of the International Ice Hockey Federation in Bratislava. Austria, Denmark and Slovenia applied for the right to host the tournament as well. But the last two delegations ultimately withdrew their applications. As a result, our bid won by a majority of votes: 16 to 9. The tournament will be held from 8 to 14 December. Our players will fight their peers from Denmark, Austria, Latvia, Slovenia and Norway for the only ticket to the elite of world youth hockey. In 2016 Chizhovka Arena hosted the junior world championship. Then the forum was held at the highest level.