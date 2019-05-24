3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk to host World Youth Hockey Championship in 1st division of Group A
In December, Belarus will host the World Youth Championship in the first division of Group A. The decision was made today at the congress of the International Ice Hockey Federation in Bratislava. Austria, Denmark and Slovenia applied for the right to host the tournament as well. But the last two delegations ultimately withdrew their applications. As a result, our bid won by a majority of votes: 16 to 9. The tournament will be held from 8 to 14 December. Our players will fight their peers from Denmark, Austria, Latvia, Slovenia and Norway for the only ticket to the elite of world youth hockey. In 2016 Chizhovka Arena hosted the junior world championship. Then the forum was held at the highest level.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All