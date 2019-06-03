EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Minsk welcomes participants of International Electric Marathon Peace Rally-2019

Minsk welcomes today participants of the International Electric Marathon Peace Rally-2019, which started in late May in Monte Carlo. The route of the competition includes 30 stages. Today the racers stopped in our capital on the testing ground of the Academy of Sciences. Here the guests were shown what the Belarusian engineers are capable of: electric buses, electrobikes and eco-mobiles. Participants of the marathon rode the vehicles with interest.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All