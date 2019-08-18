EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk to become place of battle between two strongest teams of the world in athletics

Minsk will be the site of the battle of the two strongest teams of the world athletics! The President of Belarus signed a decree, according to which a visa-free regime is established for participants, organizers of the match and foreign tourists who want to see a historical event. Each teamhas 152 athletes. The Cup will be played according to the results of competitions in 37 disciplines.

