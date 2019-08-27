Minsk in anticipation of historic match Europe-USA athletics match

The headquarters of the Belarusian Athletics Federation were set at Dinamo stadium, where all issues regarding the upcoming event are resolved. Minsk will have a unique opportunity to see the legends of the world athletics. The tickets for the match are already on sale. Their cost ranges from 12 to 25 rubles. The athletes of the Belarusian national team continue to prepare for the historical event. The match will take place in less than 2 weeks, while the national championships in athletics will be held on August 30-31.



